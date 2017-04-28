17 African Law students qualify for final round of the 15th WTO Moot Court Competition

Autres articles
-
Le Président de la République à Antsiranana : Dialogue politique Madagascar-UE, inaugurations et évén ements éconmiques
-
Statement attributable to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Marta Ruedas, on Sudan opening a third humanitarian corridor for the delivery of aid into crisis-hit South Sudan
-
Foreign Minister N. Kotzias to visit Algeria (27 April 2017)
-
La Bibliothèque Américaine discute le changement climatique avec des étudiants
-
Contact avec les Burkinabè du Grand Ouest de la France : Alain Francis Gustave Ilboudo parrain du Festival des Arts et de s Cultures d’Afrique
Seventeen African law students, including 9 women and 8 men, have qualified for the final oral round of the 15th European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) Moot Court Competition on World Trade Organization (WTO) law, which will be held at the WTO headquarters in Geneva from 6 to 11 June 2016. The ELSA Moot Court Competition […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...