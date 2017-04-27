2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair kicks off in Bulawayo

The 2017 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked-off to much fanfare and to greater opportunities of further strengthening bilateral trade relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe, to promote Intra-Africa trade as well as economic integration of the African continent. South Africa is currently represented at the ZITF by a business delegation. The companies are assisted […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...