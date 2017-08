The third cycle of the UNITAR South Sudan Fellowship Programme: Entrepreneurship and Leadership Youth Training began as 25 young South Sudanese professionals took part in the programme’s Orientation Workshop in Juba, South Sudan. The programme is a sixmonth capacity-building training for junior- to mid-career-level professionals that focuses on project management, leadership, and social entrepreneurship… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...