25 million children out of school in conflict zones – UNICEF

More than 25 million children between 6 and 15 years old, or 22 per cent of children in that age group, are missing out on school in conflict zones across 22 countries, UNICEF said today. “At no time is education more important than in times of war,” said UNICEF Chief of Education Josephine Bourne. “Without […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...