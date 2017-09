Charge d’Affaires Troy Fitrell administered the oath of service to 39 new Peace Corps Volunteers at the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa today. These Volunteers will be working as English Teachers in the four administrative regions of Amhara, Tigray, Oromiya, and SNNP. With this new group there are now 130 Peace Corps Volunteers in Ethiopia […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...