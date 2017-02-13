5th edition of the Africa Business Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to be held in Ethiopia March 1st 2017 under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi

Autres articles
-
La ligne de production de tranches de 12 po. de GLOBALFOUNDRIES entre en exploitation à Chengdu
-
CashlessAfrica Champion Awards 2017 to Aknowledge and Reward Innovation in the Digital Financial Services Ecosystem in Africa at the CashlessAfrica Expo, March 22- 23, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria
-
Macron se rend en Algérie pour soigner sa stature internationale
-
McDonald's parle d'innovation et GM évoque la mobilité dans le cadre de la 8e édition de la newsletter internationale d'Aberje
-
L'hôpital Sainte-Catherine atteint la finale du plus grand concours d'entreprises d'Europe
The 5th edition of the Africa Business Forum ([www.AfricaBusinessForum.com](http://www.africabusinessforum.com/)) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia will be held for the second time in Ethiopia on the 1st of March 2017 in the 5 star Sheraton Hotel, under the Patronage of Saudi Sheikh Mohammed Al Amoudi, one of the largest investors in Africa, Forbes ranked billionaire and Ethiopia’s […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...