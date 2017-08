The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), honourable Des van Rooyen will visit the communities of Mbashe municipality in the Eastern Cape on 15 August 2017 to assess progress of a R10-million Mpame bridge project. Various villages in the municipality are forced to use dangerous makeshift means to cross the local river to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...