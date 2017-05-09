A joint United Nations-Government of Sudan mission visits Sortony IDP site, North Darfur

Autres articles
-
Business growth remains high on the African boardroom agenda despite economic and socio-political headwinds
-
Faire progresser les secteurs clés de l’eau, de l’énergie et du changement climatique en Afrique : Les candidatures pour l’année académique 2017/2018 de l’Université PanAfricaine sont désor mais ouvertes
-
A new reality for Africa’s property market
-
NollywoodWeek Film Festival announces partnership with United Bank of Africa’s REDTV ahead of the kick off of its 5th edition
-
Le festival NollywoodWeek annonce un partenariat avec la web TV du groupe United Bank of Africa (UBA)
The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) in Sudan, Ms. Marta Ruedas and the Commissioner General of Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Adam, led a joint field visit to Sortony internally displaced persons (IDP) site in Kebkabiya locality, North Darfur on 8 May 2017. The delegation was accompanied by the African Union-United […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...