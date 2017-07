Adopting and domesticating the African Mining Vision (AMV) will contribute to laying the institutional groundwork and cementing strong accountability mechanisms that are vital for Nigeria’s plans to expand mineral investment and production. In a presentation was made during the 6th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference, hosted by CSR-in-Action in Abuja, Nigeria, John Sloan… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...