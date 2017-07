FORMER Mpumalanga premier and Africa National Congress (ANC) Presidential candidate Mattews Phosa has urged the government of his province to build a musical theatre in honour of late jazz maestro Ray Phiri, who died last week. The late musician has already been accorded a provincial funeral and will be buried in Mpumalanga this weekend. Phosa, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...