The 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union’s (AU) Executive Council, under the theme “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth” was officially opened today 30th June, 2017 at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of States and Government, scheduled […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...