AXILSPOT Launches In-Wall Access Points in The MEA Region To Support Enterprise Network Efficiency


Alwihda Info | Par AXILSPOT - 7 Février 2017

The 5-in-1 ASW3 300M Multi-Service In-wall Access Point offers the flexibility to extend the range of enterprise connectivity across urban interior designs.


AXILSPOT’s latest Dorado In-wall Access Point
AXILSPOT's latest Dorado In-wall Access Point
Dubai, UAE, February 6, 2017: AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, today unveiled its latest Dorado In-wall access points in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to help businesses streamline their operational processes and enjoy consistent and uninterrupted high speed internet connectivity.

The new 5-in-1 ASW3 300M Multi-Service In-wall Access Point offers multi-interfaces support cable access, PoE output, VoIP, telephone and USB charge and is primarily designed for the hospitality sector in the MEA region.

Commenting on the launch, August Chen, AXILSPOT Director of Global Sales, said, “We are excited to enter the highly competitive yet fast growing and upwardly mobile, wireless networking segment in Middle East and Africa. AXILSPOT provides smarter and safer wire-like WLAN solutions for all sizes of enterprises, including wireless bridges, outdoor and indoor coverage solutions, conquering every obstacle that drags enterprise mobility behind. The Rscan smart array antenna, FlowPath, VisualSec, TurboRf technologies are solving all security and user experience problems. Easy and flexible WLAN management can save enterprises significant time and IT maintenance costs.”

“The MEA region, being one of the most advanced consumer economies of the globe, is very important for AXILSPOT. We will strive to amplify the growth of digitization in the MEA countries with our cutting edge, disruptive wireless networking solutions for end-to-end networking requirements of enterprises,” Mr. Zhou added.

AXILSPOT has flagged off its operations in the region’s enterprise wireless segment by launching Rscan range of products in December 2016. The company has also announced its intention to appoint both regional and in-country distributors across the Middle East and Africa.

The new ASW3 300M Multi-Service In-wall Access Point features:

* Integrated chip, 2*2 MIMO chip supports high data throughput and robust load capacity, providing performance and stability

* Smart RF and network optimization, auto channel and power adjustment as well as wireless, QoS supports more concurrent users, eliminates network congestion and latency guarantee high bandwidth services

* Centralized management, unified management podium manages in-wall access points, shrinking the workload of maintaining and managing large scale deployments

Other key features include:

* Wireless data rate 300Mbps

* RJ11 interface

* RJ45 interface

* VoIP phone Interface

* USB power charging port

* PoE switch power supply

* Software, hardware, application controller supported

AXILSPOT is focused on partner driven go-to-market mechanisms and ensures maximum profitability for partners. AXILSPOT has already established its India office in New Delhi, and its next local office will be in Middle East and Africa region before the summer of 2017.

Bruce Zhou, CEO, AXILSPOT
Bruce Zhou, CEO, AXILSPOT

