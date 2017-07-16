Alwihda Info
Access Bank Group/UNICEF Initiative – 10 Years Commitment to Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Access Bank Group ([www.AccessBankPlc.com](http://www.accessbankplc.com/)), along with 5th Chukker, The Access Bank UK ([www.TheAccessBankUKLtd.co.uk](http://www.theaccessbankukltd.co.uk/)) and Access Private Bank ([www.AccessPrivateBank.com](http://www.accessprivatebank.com/)) hosted the 10th annual ‘Access Bank Polo Day’ at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor. The annual event is part of its continued… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/access-bank-groupunicef-initiative-10-years-commitm...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


