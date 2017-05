Dr Margaret Chan, Director-General of the World Health Organization: Madame President, Excellencies, honourable ministers, ambassadors, distinguished delegates, friends and colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, I thank Member States for the trust shown when you appointed me as your Director-General more than ten years ago. I promised to work tirelessly, and have done so, but never got […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...