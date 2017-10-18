Alwihda Info
AfDB seeks global support for Africa’s young farmers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has called for global support for Africa’s young farmers and “agripreneurs”, highlighting how agribusiness is the answer to the continent’s youth employment. In collaboration with the Initiative for Global Development, the Association of African Agricultural Professionals in the Diaspora (AAAPD), Michigan State University, Iowa State University,… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/afdb-seeks-global-support-for-africas-young-farmers?lan...

