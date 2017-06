Christopher Painter, the Secretary’s Coordinator for Cyber Issues, and Julie Zoller, Acting U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy, will travel to Nairobi, Kenya from June 22-23 to discuss cyber and digital economy policy issues with government officials, the private sector, and civil society as part of the U.S.-Kenya Cyber and Digital Economy Dialogue. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...