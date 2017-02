Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 to take place in Kenya for the first time

The Pan-African meeting of SMEs managers, entrepreneurs, investors and government representatives convened by EMRC ([www.EMRC.be](http://www.emrc.be/)), will take place from 13-16 February in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference will focus on entrepreneurship and innovation and access to finance in key sectors such as energy, water, ICT, health and agriculture. Highlights of the [AFIF 2017 official agenda](http://www.emrc.be/our-platform/forum-b2b/afif/2017/about)… Read […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...