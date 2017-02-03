Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 to take place in Kenya for the first time

Autres articles
Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 sera organisé pour la première fois au Kenya
O Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) 2017 terá lugar pela primeira vez em Nairobi
EUR 4.4 million boost to health infrastructure with completion of construction project covering nearly 50 sites
Frutarom Health augmente sa capacité phytopharmaceutique
Booking.com lance un programme d'accélération pour les start-up spécialisées dans le tourisme durable
The Pan-African meeting of SMEs managers, entrepreneurs, investors and government representatives convened by EMRC ([www.EMRC.be](http://www.emrc.be/)), will take place from 13-16 February in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference will focus on entrepreneurship and innovation and access to finance in key sectors such as energy, water, ICT, health and agriculture. Highlights of the [AFIF 2017 official agenda](http://www.emrc.be/our-platform/forum-b2b/afif/2017/about)… Read […]
