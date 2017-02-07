Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa Needs to Refocus Its Attention on the Urgency of Economic Diversification – Davies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says that the current economic climate has forced South Africa and majority African countries that are commodity dependent to refocus their attention on the urgency of economic diversification, revitalisation of manufacturing and innovation. Davies was speaking during the ‘Investment Dialogue’ session that formed part of Investing […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/02/2016

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT 25/01/2016

Populaires

WilsonHCG publie son troisième rapport annuel sur les « 100 meilleures images de marque en tant qu'employeur » des entreprises du Fortune 500

06/02/2017

ISEG confirme le lancement aujourd'hui de 50 sites boursiers internationaux en ligne et de sa Capital Superhighway ™

06/02/2017

ALERTE - Le décret Trump est un "exercice légal de l'autorité du Président" (gouvernement)

07/02/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Le rôle du peuple était primordial dans la lutte contre Boko Haram (Ahmat Yacoub)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/12/2016 - Ali Afasse Abdourahim

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Gambie: Le retour des tirailleurs sénégalais 26/12/2016

ANALYSE - 25/01/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé !

Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé !

TEMPERATURE - RCA : Faustin Touadera, les grands moments de solitude TEMPERATURE - RCA : Faustin Touadera, les grands moments de solitude 23/01/2017 - Gilles Deleuze

REACTION - 06/02/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde

Le sang ne doit plus couler en Centrafrique ! Le sang ne doit plus couler en Centrafrique ! 08/01/2017 - CCPR

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2016 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.