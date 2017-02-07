Africa Needs to Refocus Its Attention on the Urgency of Economic Diversification – Davies

Autres articles
-
Facebook mobilise ses partenaires autour d’un Internet plus sûr et plus fiable
-
Fineqia annonce la création d'un conseil consultatif
-
H.M. Queen Elizabeth II congratulated by President Faure on Sapphire Jubilee
-
Hamza Farooqui comments on rumour that SARB has recommended banking apartheid is maintained
-
European Union Ambassador meets Ghandour and announces that the EU Ambassadors will visit West and North Darfur
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says that the current economic climate has forced South Africa and majority African countries that are commodity dependent to refocus their attention on the urgency of economic diversification, revitalisation of manufacturing and innovation. Davies was speaking during the ‘Investment Dialogue’ session that formed part of Investing […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...