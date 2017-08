Press Statement attributable to Heather Nauert, Department Spokesperson: The United States condemns recurring violations of the ceasefire that have occurred in Mali between signatory armed groups to the 2015 Algiers Peace Accord. We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately and to strictly comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect human […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...