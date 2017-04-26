Africa Property Skyline Magazine – A New voice for the African real estate industry

Autres articles
-
Datacentre investment leaders highlight Africa investment opportunity
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – e-Tranzact International Plc
-
In drought-hit Somalia, children also face potentially deadly measles threat
-
Digital Economy to Create over 3m Jobs, as Nigeria, Others Discuss Road Map in Geneva
-
Signature des deux conventions pour les organisations Programme Alimentaire Mondial (PAM) / Solidarités International (SI ) et Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA)
Giving a much-needed voice to the African real estate sector, the African Property Skyline Magazine ([www.AfricanSkylineMag.com](http://www.africanskylinemag.com/)) – the only publication dedicated to Africa real estate investment and development – will provide the industry with a new platform to explore and create a better understanding of the continent’s true potential. The magazine, which will… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...