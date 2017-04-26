Africa Property Skyline Magazine – A New voice for the African real estate industry

Giving a much-needed voice to the African real estate sector, the African Property Skyline Magazine ([www.AfricanSkylineMag.com](http://www.africanskylinemag.com/)) – the only publication dedicated to Africa real estate investment and development – will provide the industry with a new platform to explore and create a better understanding of the continent’s true potential. The magazine, which will… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...