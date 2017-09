The 3rd International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA) planned for later this month in AbujaNigeria, will be opened by His Excellency The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON. The ï¬agship conference of the African Tax Administration Forum, has its theme as: “Building Strong Domestic Tax Regimes in Africa: Strengthening VAT, PIT […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...