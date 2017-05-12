African Data Center Summit highlights partnership between Europe and Africa

Autres articles
-
WHO calls for immediate action to save lives in Somalia
-
L’USAID favorise la promotion de la transparence des finances publiques en Côte d’Ivoire
-
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Mo hamed El-Badri
-
Applications open for WCC’s 1st Africa Eco-School
-
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq
Now in its second year, the ground breaking [Invest in Data Center Africa Summit](http://www.datacloudcongress.com/africa) ([www.DataCloudCongress.com/Africa](http://www.datacloudcongress.com/Africa)) will host speakers from leading companies operating on both sides of the Mediterranean including Orange, Vodafone and Schneider Electric. The summit will take place on the 7th of June, collocated at… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-data-center-summit-highlights-partnership-bet...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...