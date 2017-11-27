Alwihda Info
African Development Bank launches Youth Advisory Group to create 25 million jobs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Novembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org), Akinwumi Adesina, has launched the Presidential Youth Advisory Group (PYAG) to provide insights and innovative solutions for job creation for Africa’s youth, as outlined in the Bank’s [Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy](https://www.afdb.org/fileadmin/uploads/afdb/Documents/Boards-Documents/Bank_Group_Strategy_for_Jobs_for_Youth_in_Africa_2016-2025_Rev_2.pdf)… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-dev...

