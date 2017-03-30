African Utility Week in Cape Town to showcase home-grown solutions as well as business opportunities in continent’s en ergy market

Autres articles
-
Speck lance une nouvelle série de coques Presidio pour Samsung Galaxy S8 et S8+
-
Defence IQ: Le gouvernement britannique « exclut les groupes conservateurs » du travail consistant à contrer l'extrémisme
-
TIM et Italtel modernisent les services Voice-over-IP pour Poste Italiane
-
La fondation The Mikey Czech Foundation contribue à hauteur de 1 million $ à la recherche sur le DIPG au Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
-
VoiceTrust, un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'authentification multi-facteurs, a nommé le Dr Marcel Kockmann au poste de directeur de la technologie
The award-winning African Utility Week ([www.African-Utility-Week.com](http://www.african-utility-week.com/)), taking place from 16-18 May in Cape Town, will showcase how the continent is coming up with innovative, home-grown solutions to its energy and water challenges and how these are creating exciting and lucrative opportunities for utilities and industry suppliers alike. Experts from respected… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-utility-week-in-cape-town-to-showcase-homeg...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...