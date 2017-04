African developers celebrated at Facebook’s annual F8 conference

Facebook ([www.Facebook.com](http://www.facebook.com/)) celebrated the achievements and products of its growing African developer and partner ecosystem at its annual [F8 developer conference](https://www.fbf8.com/) ([www.FBF8.com](http://www.fbf8.com/)), held in San Jose, California, on 18 and 19 April. African developers shared the stage with Facebook and developers from around the world, showcasing… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-developers-celebrated-at-facebooks-annual...Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...