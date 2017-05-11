Afrique du Sud : le Conseil des droits de l'homme de l'ONU préoccupé par les violences visant migrants et réfugiés

Autres articles
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
-
Sound governance a priority for effective Prasa service, says Transport Committee
-
Diffa : le poids de la violence
-
Diffa: The burden of violence
-
France – Burundi ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
La 27e session du Groupe de travail sur l'Examen périodique universel (EPU) du Conseil des droits de l'homme des Nations Unies a traité jeudi à Genève de la question des attaques violentes dont sont victimes les migrants en Afrique du Sud.
Source : http://www.un.org/apps/newsFr/storyF.asp?NewsID=39...
Source : http://www.un.org/apps/newsFr/storyF.asp?NewsID=39...