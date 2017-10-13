Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

AfroMillionsLotto goes live next Wednesday with over N1 Billion jackpot the biggest in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


AfroMillionsLotto ([www.AfroMillionsLotto.com](http://www.afromillionslotto.com/)), the Nigerian Professional Football League’s (NPFL) exciting new lotto, goes live TODAY – allowing people to buy their online tickets for the first big jackpot draw, which will take place on Wednesday 18th October. Starting at N1 billion, the [www.AfroMillionsLotto.com](http://www.afromillionslotto.com/) twice-weekly… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/afromillionslotto-goes-live-next-wednesday-with-ov...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/10/2017

Le Tchad va étendre la zone de protection au parc de Zakouma

Le Tchad va étendre la zone de protection au parc de Zakouma

Tchad : “Un environnement sain pour une bonne santé mentale” Tchad : “Un environnement sain pour une bonne santé mentale” 11/10/2017

Populaires

Tchad: une ex-ministre entendue pour un trafic présumé d'immatriculation d'un avion américain vers la Syrie

13/10/2017

Lorsqu'une Eurodéputée bafoue un haut lieu de la démocratie européenne

12/10/2017

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

12/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : A Abéché, un vibrant hommage aux enseignants "qui ont tout donné" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" 08/10/2017 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 03/10/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité

Les autorités algériennes reviennent au chantage à la terreur pour faire passer leur politique d'austérité

Quand l’Afrique s’éveillera... Quand l’Afrique s’éveillera... 25/09/2017 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet

Djibouti : La généralisation d'une machine répressive Djibouti : La généralisation d'une machine répressive 20/09/2017 - ODDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.