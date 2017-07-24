Agenda highlights – EU-Egypt Association Council, 25/07/2017

The Association Council between the European Union and Egypt will take place on 25 July in Brussels. It will be co-chaired by the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry. For more details, [see the meeting page](http://dsms.consilium.europa.eu/952/system/newsletter.asp?id=3935320D31313539300D31343539320D32393439390D35343035390D300D37324533364337360D310D0D300D34343836370D372E372E302E31363734380D31). Read more on https://africa-ne...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...