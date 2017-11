An independent, high-level panel, which was appointed to determine the effectiveness of legislation passed by Parliament since 1994, released its report on Tuesday evening. This panel, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, was appointed by Parliament to evaluate the legislation and the implementation thereof and to make recommendations. The panel’s focus areas included poverty, inequality,… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...