Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Air Djibouti pilot becomes first african to fly solo around the world


- 30 Mars 2017 modifié le 30 Mars 2017 - 11:15

Pilot completes final leg of his journey to make history


Air Djibouti pilot becomes first african to fly solo around the world
Autres articles
Washington DC, 29 March 2017: A pilot for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.
 
Ademilola "Lola" Odujinrin completed the final leg of his historic journey this afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.
                                                                                                                                
The pilot has completed the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.
 
The flight is part of Project Transcend, a foundation which aims to inspire young people to achieve their goals regardless of their personal circumstances.
 
Lola says: “Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of one day flying around the world. We have a responsibility to lead by example and follow our dreams. I want African children to think: 'I can do this too!'."
 
I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Air Djibouti’s Chairman, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, and Cardiff Aviation’s Chairman, Bruce Dickinson, who have supported me throughout this journey. Without them this would not have been possible.”
 
Both formed part of a high-level delegation to welcome the historic aviator on the tarmac at Dulles Airport, including: His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Siad Doualeh', Ambassador of Djibouti to the United States, Mr. Dawit Michael Gebre-ab, Senior Director of Strategic Planning for Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority (DPFZA), and Mr. Moussa Houssein and COO of Air Djibouti. Other distinguished guests included the CEO Africa World Press, which plans to publish a book on the journey.
 
Lola has logged over 4,000 hours as a commercial Boeing 737 pilot, since earning his pilot licence six years ago.
 
Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of Air Djibouti, says: “By supporting initiatives like Lola’s flight around the world, Air Djibouti hopes to inspire a new generation of pilots in Africa and help to pave the way for the aviation industry to thrive in the region.
                                                                                                                                    
“The benefits will be felt within the region, as this will encourage more intra-African trade and sustainable economic development. With the commencement of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) set for June 2017, air travel in the continent is positioned to grow rapidly and become a key contributor to the region’s economic and social development.”
 
Globally, the aviation industry represents a massive opportunity for African economies to play a larger role/ It is estimated that 2017 alone will see approximately 4 billion airline passengers worldwide as well as over 50 million tonnes of cargo being transported by air.

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/03/2017

Tchad : 6 fonctionnaires nommés au ministère de la Sécurité

Tchad : 6 fonctionnaires nommés au ministère de la Sécurité

Tchad : Le personnel d'Electron TV reconduit sa grève Tchad : Le personnel d'Electron TV reconduit sa grève 28/03/2017

Populaires

Le Cameroun intercepte une cargaison d'armes en provenance du Tchad, selon Xinhua

29/03/2017

Tchad : Le mouvement d'humeur ne faiblit pas dans les prisons

29/03/2017

L'armée nigériane dit avoir mis en déroute Abubakar Shekau le chef de Boko Haram

29/03/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/03/2017 - CCPR

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains

Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime Djibouti : C’est le talent qui fait l’artiste, pas le régime 01/03/2017 - Mahamoud Djama

ANALYSE - 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle 12/03/2017 - AZOUDOUM DE BEINDO

REACTION - 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée 21/03/2017 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.