“In order to tackle the most serious humanitarian crises, we have arranged for a 9-million-euro humanitarian aid package through the Italian Cooperation service to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan and Palestine,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Angelino Alfano, specifying that the aid interventions are to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...