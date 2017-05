The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Angelino Alfano, expresses his feeling of immense sorrow and firm condemnation for the vile attack on a bus carrying dozens of Coptic Christians from the Egyptian town of Minya. A large number of innocent people were killed, Coptic Christians, including many children. “I wish to express my […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...