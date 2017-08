– Joint Venture to Create Seamless, Insight-based Travel Services, With Alibaba Serving as Gateway to More than Half a Billion Chinese Consumers – Chinese Outbound Travel Set to Boom with 700 Million Trips Estimated for the Next Five Years as Consumers Seek New, Elevated Travel Experiences Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (“Alibaba”) (NYSE: BABA) and Marriott […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...