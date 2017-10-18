Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Alibaba launches global research institute, tops Amazon in terms of market value


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 18 Octobre 2017 modifié le 19 Octobre 2017 - 00:29

The internet giant has also pledged to invest more than 100 billion yuan (about $15.1 billion) over the next three years in advanced technology development.


By Qiang Wei from People’s Daily

Alibaba launches global research institute, tops Amazon in terms of market value
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba surpassed its US counterpart Amazon as the world's biggest e-commerce company on October 11 after the Hangzhou-headquartered company established the DAMO Academy, a new research institute, on the same day.
It is the second time Alibaba has exceeded Amazon in terms of market value. The first time happened three years ago when Alibaba listed.
The internet giant has also pledged to invest more than 100 billion yuan (about $15.1 billion) over the next three years in advanced technology development.

The DAMO Academy is said to have a connection with its founder Jack Ma’s love for kung fu stories. In Chinese novels, the Damo Academy is a top martial arts institution.

“DAMO” has rich connotations in the Chinese language: It’s the Chinese name for Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk from India, who once meditated and practiced martial arts at Shaolin Temple in Henan Province. Zen, a school of Mahayana Buddhism that originated in China during the Tang Dynasty as Chan Buddhism, started with Bodhidharma.

According to Alibaba, DAMO stands for "discovery, adventure, momentum and outlook," and the institute will focus on fundamental science and disruptive technological innovation.

With an ambition of serving at least 2 billion users worldwide, Ma expects the academy to outlive Alibaba and be able to solve problems with future-oriented technologies.
The academy will research quantum computing, machine learning, basic algorithms, network security, visual computing, natural language processing, human-machine interaction, chip technology, sensor technology and embedded systems.
The institute has begun to set up cutting-edge research centers and laboratories for different research areas around the globe.
It will recruit 100 researchers from around the world in the preliminary stage. George Church, a leading light of the Human Genome Project, and Michael I. Jordan, a mastermind in artificial intelligence, have joined the team.

Pic:
By Qiang Wei from People’s Daily

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 17/10/2017

Tchad : 41 millions FCFA pour le projet « leadership jeunes et emploi »

Tchad : 41 millions FCFA pour le projet « leadership jeunes et emploi »

Le patronat de la presse tchadienne exige la libération de son président en garde à vue Le patronat de la presse tchadienne exige la libération de son président en garde à vue 17/10/2017

Populaires

Tchad : conflit intercommunautaire sanglant au Salamat

18/10/2017

6 rhinocéros d’Afrique du Sud bientôt réintroduits au Tchad

18/10/2017

Région des Grands Lacs : Brazzaville prête pour la tenue des deux réunions de haut niveau

18/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens

Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" Thomas Dietrich : "Donner à la littérature tchadienne toute l’aura qu’elle mérite" 08/10/2017 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.