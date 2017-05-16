Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Alibaba’s Jack Ma: ‘Belt and Road’ a more inclusive globalization


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 16 Mai 2017 modifié le 16 Mai 2017 - 13:04

“The greatest difference between the Belt and Road Initiative and general globalization lies in the inclusion of young people, women, smaller enterprises and developing countries. The Belt and Road Initiative aims to reach more people. This is both a responsibility and an opportunity,” Ma said.


By Du Xiaofei (People's Daily Online)   

Jack Ma with People's Daily
Jack Ma with People's Daily
On May 14, Jack Ma described to the People’s Daily what he believes makes the Belt and Road Initiative a uniquely effective and inclusive project. Ma, executive chairman and founder of Alibaba Group, granted the interview on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Ma spoke highly of the vision put forward by President Xi Jinping, citing it as a good opportunity for individuals and countries.

“The greatest difference between the Belt and Road Initiative and general globalization lies in the inclusion of young people, women, smaller enterprises and developing countries. The Belt and Road Initiative aims to reach more people. This is both a responsibility and an opportunity,” Ma said.

Ma also echoed the goals of the initiative with his proposal for an Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) and eRoad in last year’s communique from the Hangzhou G20 summit.

“Last year I spent more than 820 hours traveling all across the globe to gain insight about the world. It is important to be there, observe and think. We want to do something different. Instead of simply selling our products to Belt and　Road countries or importing cheap labor and raw materials, we want to create jobs, stimulate overseas economies and improve people’s livelihoods.

“In my view, once the eWTP is established, young people in any corner of the world will be able to buy and sell products globally. All they need is a smart phone,” Ma explained.

Ma secured the launch of the first overseas eWTP hub in Malaysia in just 10 minutes, working in cooperation with the Malaysian prime minister.

“I was convinced by the Malaysian officials that the project could be completed in three months, on a scale much bigger than those in the past three decades,” the chairman said.

In response to a foreigner-curated list of four great new Chinese inventions (Alipay, Taobao, high-speed trains and shared bikes), Ma said: “We are already a global leader in mobile payment, and we are ready to share our technology with developing countries. We have not only invested large sums of money in these countries, we have also dispatched our technicians there to help.”

Alipay and Taobao are the business arms of Alibaba Group.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 16 Mai 2017 - 13:05 World leaders oppose all forms of protectionism

Mardi 16 Mai 2017 - 13:04 B&R to explore new development potential

Mardi 16 Mai 2017 - 13:03 Commentary: What did President Xi say to earn such warm applause?

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2017

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée 15/05/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

15/05/2017

Tchad : L'Etat Major de l'armée minimise l'incident de Moussoro, aucune victime

15/05/2017

Le Président Buhari est-il mort??

15/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/05/2017 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

ANALYSE - 13/05/2017 - Firdos Ahmat

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien 12/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.