On November 2, Ambassador Miyashita visited Gicumbi District in the Northern Province to promote the interaction between Japanese and Rwandan local governments. He met with Hon. Mudaheranwa, Mayor of Gicumbi District. Ambassador Miyashita said “Interaction and cooperaton between Japanese and Rwandan local governments has been gaining momentum. I hope Gicumbi will also join this trend […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...