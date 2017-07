Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, delivered remarks today at a UN Security Council Open Debate on peace and security in Africa. Ambassador Haley highlighted the nexus between humanitarian crises, human rights, and international peace and security on the continent. “More than 14 million people are at risk of famine today […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...