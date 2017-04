Ambassador Nikki Haley Meets with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat

Today, Ambassador Nikki Haley met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and congratulated him on his new role as top executive of the organization. They discussed the United States and the African Union working together to advance peace, security, and human rights across the continent. Ambassador Haley praised Chairman Faki for […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...