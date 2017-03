Amid conflict and looming famine in South Sudan, the church offers hope

For the general overseer of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) there is trauma and hopelessness in his country, and the only institution that can offer hope at the moment is the church. Rev. Dr Isaiah Majok Dau is also presiding bishop of the Sudan Pentecostal Church, which in turn belongs to an ecumenical […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...