Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Amid conflict and looming famine in South Sudan, the church offers hope


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
For the general overseer of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) there is trauma and hopelessness in his country, and the only institution that can offer hope at the moment is the church. Rev. Dr Isaiah Majok Dau is also presiding bishop of the Sudan Pentecostal Church, which in turn belongs to an ecumenical […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/03/2017

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement 31/03/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Des coupeurs de route emportent plusieurs millions de Franc CFA à Am-Timan

31/03/2017

Tchad : Qui sont ces 16 personnes chargées de préparer la nouvelle constitution ?

31/03/2017

Tchad : Médias et comédiens au parc de Zakouma pour protéger l'environnement

31/03/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 20/03/2017 - Jim Yong Kim

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Accélérer la transformation économique de l’Afrique

Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle Dialogue social au Tchad : La plateforme revendicative vers une ficelle 12/03/2017 - AZOUDOUM DE BEINDO

REACTION - 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun

Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée Retour de fureur à Djibouti après une visite désastreuse à l’Élysée 21/03/2017 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.