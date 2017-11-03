Angola Cables collaborates with Microsoft to drive digital transformation in Africa

Angola Cables (www.AngolaCables.co.ao) announced today that it has become a [Microsoft ExpressRoute partner](https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/expressroute/expressroute-introduction) (http://APO.af/RTFQBj) to meet the needs of Africa-based organisations migrating business applications and IT infrastructures to the cloud and accelerating digital transformation on the continent. Taking advantage… Read more on https://angolacables.africa-newsroom.com/press/angola-cables-collaborates-with-micro...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...