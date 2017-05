On 16-19 May, Argentine Cooperation was present in NAMPO, the most important agroindustrial exhibition of the African continent, held this year in Bothaville, South Africa. In the context of the project “Development of experimental plots in sustainable agriculture”, carried out through the Argentine Fund of South-South Cooperation (FO.AR) in South Africa, Argentine experts from the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...