The Department of Arts and Culture invites members of the media to the Africa Month public participation event on Saturday, 13 May 2017 at Imbizo Shisanyama in Tembisa. The month of May marks Africa Month to celebrate the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, now known as the African Union (AU). […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...