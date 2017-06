As the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) ([www.IITA.org](http://www.iita.org/)) marks its 50th anniversary, the Institute today inaugurated a new research station in Ago-Owu in Osun state, Nigeria, as part of efforts to expand its research agenda and create impact at farm level. The Ago-Owu research station is located in Ayedade Local Government Area, Osun state, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...