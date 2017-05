The Australian High Commission is pleased to announce that our Commonwealth Games Gala Dinner, which welcomed the Queen’s Baton to Ghana on 19 March 2017, successfully raised over GH¢50,000 for the Ghana Olympic Committee and the Azumah Nelson Foundation. The gala dinner featured four exciting boxing bouts in front of 200 guests under the patronage […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...