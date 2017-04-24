Award-winning Australian filmmaker Rachel Perkins in Accra

Autres articles
-
Novidades para Antula: loja agropecuária, informática e projeto “Antula é jovem!”
-
Lancement de l’atelier interactif des femmes leaders malagasy sur leur participation aux processus décisionnels p olitiques ainsi qu’à l’affermissement de la démocratie apaisée à Madagascar
-
European Union (EU) Delegation hands over control of its social media accounts to Plan International Ghana child rights activists
-
Promoting U.S.-Egypt Collaboration in Science and Technology
-
Ghana, Kenya and Malawi to take part in WHO malaria vaccine pilot programme
The Australian High Commission in Ghana is delighted to welcome award-winning Australian filmmaker Rachel Perkins to Accra from 25-27 April 2017. Following in the footsteps of her activist father, Charles Perkins, Rachel Perkins’ filmmaking over more than 25 years has been concerned with the history and stories of her people, the Aboriginal people of Australia. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...