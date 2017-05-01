Awerial County South Team Wins “Wrestling for Peace” Competition in Mingkaman’s New Community Stad ium

On Thursday 27 April 2017, Awerial County South and Awerial County North wrestling teams participated in a tournament organized by Solidarity Ministries Africa for Reconciliation & Development (SMARD) with the support of UNDP’s Peace and Community Cohesion project (PaCC) in the new community stadium constructed in Mingkaman. The construction of this new facility is part […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...