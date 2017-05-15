Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

B&R can open opportunities for China-US cooperation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mai 2017 modifié le 15 Mai 2017 - 19:39

American academia has also started to explore the Belt and Road initiative. The University of California Berkeley set up the first institutionalized center dedicated to the study of the history of the Silk Road in April, and a number of seminars on the Belt and Road initiative have been launched in US universities and research institutes.


By Liu Jianxi , Source: Global Times, People’s Daily

On May 14, the BRF is holding in Beijing six parallel thematic meetings, one of them eyes on the people-to-people connectivity. Photo by Xinhua
On May 14, the BRF is holding in Beijing six parallel thematic meetings, one of them eyes on the people-to-people connectivity. Photo by Xinhua
Sunday saw the start of the first-ever Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Washington sent a delegation led by White House adviser Matthew Pottinger to the summit, a sharp contrast from its previous attitude to Beijing's infrastructure-building proposals. Washington "recognizes the importance" of the Belt and Road initiative, according to the US Commerce Department.

More US scholars are attaching increasing importance to the Belt and Road initiative. Parag Khanna, a former advisor to the US government and now a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore, equated the significance of infrastructure to that of national security, and said that connectivity was an indicator of a country's influence in a speech.

American academia has also started to explore the Belt and Road initiative. The University of California Berkeley set up the first institutionalized center dedicated to the study of the history of the Silk Road in April, and a number of seminars on the Belt and Road initiative have been launched in US universities and research institutes.

The US has realized that with an increasing number of countries participating in the Belt and Road initiative, its right to set the rules on the global economic arena may gradually be weakened if it misses Belt and Road-related opportunities. While US President Donald Trump advocates an America First doctrine, striving to revive the US economy, Beijing's Belt and Road initiative honors extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and is a high-powered engine for global economic growth. Joining Beijing's initiative is an effective way for the US to seize more economic opportunities, thus paving the way for its America First strategy.

In the meantime, Washington's role in promoting the Belt and Road initiative cannot be underestimated. Although countries along the route are largely supportive of the initiative, the Belt and Road faces a number of religious, security and geopolitical challenges in implementation.

As a leading Western power, Washington's participation in the Belt and Road initiative will have knock-on effects, encouraging its allies to see the initiative from a more rational and objective perspective, and thus help win Beijing and its infrastructure projects more international understanding and influence.

Beijing-Washington cooperation on the Belt and Road initiative is highly likely to be the most significant basis for global peace in the 21st century. As the two biggest economies, China and the US should collaborate for mutual benefits, which is of vital importance for global prosperity and stability.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2017

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée 15/05/2017

Populaires

Tchad : échanges de tirs entre militaires en formation à Moussoro

15/05/2017

Référendum : Les tchadiens aux urnes avant 2021 ?

14/05/2017

Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée

15/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/05/2017 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

ANALYSE - 13/05/2017 - Firdos Ahmat

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien 12/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.