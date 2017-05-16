









English News B&R countries to be ensured with cooperation benefits: official

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 16 Mai 2017 modifié le 16 Mai 2017 - 14:48

By Wang Ke from People’s Daily Efforts will be made to ensure the assistance China pledged at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and will benefit related countries and their public as early as possible, an official with the Ministry of Commerce vowed on Monday.



The statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to provide assistance worth 60 billion RMB in the coming three years to developing countries and international organizations participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.



The decision aims to improve people's well-being by launching more projects, Xi said in his keynote speech delivered on the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on last Sunday.



According to the ministry, the 60 billion RMB’s assistance mainly consists of non-reimbursable assistance and interest-free loans.



The Belt and Road countries could, based on their core concerns, keep close contact with related Chinese embassies as well as economic and business institutions to confirm development priorities and make specific requests in terms of policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bonds, said the official with the Department of Foreign Assistance.



Cooperation should be launched in each chain covering feasibility studies, consultation, agreement signing and project implementation, so as to ensure that development and cooperation accomplishments would benefit en-route countries and their public, the official added.



Xi has also promised that China will provide emergency food aid worth 2 billion RMB to developing countries along the Belt and Road and make an additional contribution of $1 billion to the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation.



In addition, China will launch 100 "Happy Home" projects, 100 poverty alleviation projects and 100 health care and rehabilitation projects in countries along the Belt and Road.



China will also provide relevant international organizations with $1 billion to implement cooperation projects that will benefit the countries along the Belt and Road, the president promised.



The official explained that the 2-billion-RMB emergency food aid comes amid the current severe global challenge of food security which has left more than 70 million people in need for food aid. The challenge has already resulted in serious humanitarian crisis.



The aid will be offered through multilateral and bilateral channels based on each country's specific demands, in a bid to save lives, relieve food shortage, improve nutritional status and gradually increase agricultural production in these countries. China is ready to work together with the international community to enhance global food security.



According to the official, Xi announced the establishment of the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation when attending the summits marking the 70th anniversary of the UN in Sept. 2015. The initial contribution of $2 billion he pledged aimed to support developing countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The additional $1 billion, which will expand the total capital to $3 billion, will further promote South-South cooperation, especially in helping developing countries accelerate economic and social development and improve people's livelihood.



