Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

B&R countries to be ensured with cooperation benefits: official


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 16 Mai 2017 modifié le 16 Mai 2017 - 14:48

According to the official, Xi announced the establishment of the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation when attending the summits marking the 70th anniversary of the UN in Sept. 2015. The initial contribution of $2 billion he pledged aimed to support developing countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.


By Wang Ke from People’s Daily

Efforts will be made to ensure the assistance China pledged at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and will benefit related countries and their public as early as possible, an official with the Ministry of Commerce vowed on Monday.

The statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to provide assistance worth 60 billion RMB in the coming three years to developing countries and international organizations participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The decision aims to improve people's well-being by launching more projects, Xi said in his keynote speech delivered on the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on last Sunday.

According to the ministry, the 60 billion RMB’s assistance mainly consists of non-reimbursable assistance and interest-free loans.

The Belt and Road countries could, based on their core concerns, keep close contact with related Chinese embassies as well as economic and business institutions to confirm development priorities and make specific requests in terms of policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bonds, said the official with the Department of Foreign Assistance.

Cooperation should be launched in each chain covering feasibility studies, consultation, agreement signing and project implementation, so as to ensure that development and cooperation accomplishments would benefit en-route countries and their public, the official added.

Xi has also promised that China will provide emergency food aid worth 2 billion RMB to developing countries along the Belt and Road and make an additional contribution of $1 billion to the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation.

In addition, China will launch 100 "Happy Home" projects, 100 poverty alleviation projects and 100 health care and rehabilitation projects in countries along the Belt and Road.

China will also provide relevant international organizations with $1 billion to implement cooperation projects that will benefit the countries along the Belt and Road, the president promised.

The official explained that the 2-billion-RMB emergency food aid comes amid the current severe global challenge of food security which has left more than 70 million people in need for food aid. The challenge has already resulted in serious humanitarian crisis.

The aid will be offered through multilateral and bilateral channels based on each country's specific demands, in a bid to save lives, relieve food shortage, improve nutritional status and gradually increase agricultural production in these countries. China is ready to work together with the international community to enhance global food security.

According to the official, Xi announced the establishment of the Assistance Fund for South-South Cooperation when attending the summits marking the 70th anniversary of the UN in Sept. 2015. The initial contribution of $2 billion he pledged aimed to support developing countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The additional $1 billion, which will expand the total capital to $3 billion, will further promote South-South cooperation, especially in helping developing countries accelerate economic and social development and improve people's livelihood.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2017

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée 15/05/2017

Populaires

Tchad : L'Etat Major de l'armée minimise l'incident de Moussoro, aucune victime

15/05/2017

Congo-Brazzaville : la France de François Hollande aurait fermé les yeux sur un projet d’assassinat du président Denis Sassou Nguesso

16/05/2017

Congo Brazzaville : Denis Sassou N'Guesso inaugure le champ pétrolier Moho Nord

15/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/05/2017 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

ANALYSE - 13/05/2017 - Firdos Ahmat

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien 12/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.