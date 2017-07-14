BASF introduces first new class of public health insecticide for malaria prevention in more than 30 years

– WHO recommendation for game-changing mosquito net. – First bed net to contain non-pyrethroid chemistry. – Collaboration with IVCC and London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine unlocks breakthrough in malaria fight. BASF ([www.BASF.com](http://www.basf.com/)) has received a recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Interceptor® G2, a long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/basf-introduces-first-new-clas...
