Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

BBC Africa debates “fake news” in Malawi


Alwihda Info | Par BBC - 12 Février 2017 modifié le 12 Février 2017 - 03:17


Autres articles
BBC Africa debates “fake news” in Malawi
BBC Africa will bring audiences across the world special programmes from Malawi.
 
Available to hear on Friday 17th Feb at 1500 GMT on the BBC World Service, BBC Africa Debate will look at how distrust of the news is affecting African press. Listeners from across the continent can also join in with the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.
 
Presenters Akwasi Sarpong and Didi Akinyelure, will be joined by a local audience and a guest panel in Blantyre, Malawi. The recording will take place Weds 15th Feb and the debate will include a senior government official, media representatives from the public and private sector, media regulators, bloggers and news consumers.
 
The increased use of the internet and social media platforms has changed how journalists work and the way that citizens find and share information and entertainment. In Africa, rumours of such things as a country’s leader’s illness and allegations of ballot rigging can spread quickly. What problems does this present to the African press? And is it a journalist’s job to expose or respond to news that isn’t true?
 
As part of a week of special BBC events in Malawi, Focus on Africa radio will also be presented live from Blantyre on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th February. The broadcasts will include features and reports from the city and beyond, plus live guests and musical acts.

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/02/2016

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT 25/01/2016

Populaires

Voici ce que l'ascension du nouvel homme fort de la Libye, le général Haftar, implique pour la France et l'Europe (et saurons-nous gérer un nouveau Khadafi à 300 kilomètres de nos côtes ?)

11/02/2017

L'athlète marocain a besoin d'une association qui prendra sa défense

11/02/2017

Election présidentielle française : Après Hillary Clinton, des "médias étrangers" ciblent Emmanuel Macron

11/02/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Le rôle du peuple était primordial dans la lutte contre Boko Haram (Ahmat Yacoub)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/12/2016 - Ali Afasse Abdourahim

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Gambie: Le retour des tirailleurs sénégalais 26/12/2016

ANALYSE - 10/02/2017 - Michal Mamadou & Albert Mahamat FALL

Centrafrique : Bangui encore en crise, PK5, une étrange affaire, décryptage

Centrafrique : Bangui encore en crise, PK5, une étrange affaire, décryptage

Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé ! Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé ! 25/01/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 09/02/2017 - Associations de la Diaspora Patriotique camerounaise

Ô sacrés Lions Indomptables du Cameroun ! Félicitations patriotiques de la diaspora camerounaise du Benelux

Ô sacrés Lions Indomptables du Cameroun ! Félicitations patriotiques de la diaspora camerounaise du Benelux

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde 06/02/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2016 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.